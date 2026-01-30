Max Downman signs pre-contract agreement with Arsenal

London, Jan 30 (IANS) 16-year-old football star Max Downman will continue his stay at the Emirates Stadium, as he has signed a pre-contract agreement with Arsenal on Friday.

Downman will sign his first professional contract with the club when he turns 17 on New Year's Eve this year. Dowman made his debut for Arsenal’s U18 team at just 13 years of age and became the youngest player to register a goal in the UEFA Youth League when hitting the net in that competition aged 14.

“This means everything to my family. We all support Arsenal, and I really feel like I belong here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today." Max said on signing the pre-contract, as quoted by Arsenal's official page.

“I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here for players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo, Myles and Ethan, who all really inspire me. It’s amazing to have role models so close who have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development,” he added.

Arsenal's coach, Michael Arteta, also congratulated the young footballer on the pre-contract agreement.

"It’s a proud moment to see him sign that deal in front of his family and his loved ones. Big credit to everybody that’s been involved in that journey with him to bring him all the way to the first team, and especially the manner in which they’ve done it. Now we have an amazing talent that, day by day, I think we need to shape because there’s so much there," he said in a press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Despite his young age, Dowman has already made five appearances for Arsenal’s first team and even provided an assist in a match against Leeds. Dowman also featured in a Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague, playing 18 minutes on the pitch.

