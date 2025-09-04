Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh added to UAE’s squad for Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 4 (IANS) Fast bowler Matiullah Khan and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh have been added to UAE’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, set to happen from September 9-28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The rest of the UAE squad is the one which was picked for their ongoing tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah. Matiullah, who has played one ODI and five T20Is for the UAE so far, last played a 20-over game internationally against Nigeria in the Pearl of Africa Series in July this year.

On the other hand, Simranjeet, who has five ODIs and 11 T20Is so far, last played in the shortest format at the international level in December 2024, during the Gulf T20I Championship. UAE last played in the Asia Cup in 2016 in Bangladesh, when it was played in the T20I format for the first time.

UAE, coached by former India opener Lalchand Rajput, are placed in Group A alongside India, Oman and Pakistan. UAE will take on India in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. They will then face Oman at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 15 before playing their last group game against Pakistan in Dubai on September 17.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the Super Four stage, which will commence from September 21. The top two sides from the Super Four stage will play in the title clash, to be held in Dubai on September 28.

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

