Matheus Cunha joins Man Utd for club-record fee

Manchester, June 1 (IANS) Matheus Cunha has completed a permanent move to Manchester United for a club-record fee following two-and-a-half years at Molineux. The Brazilian striker joined the Red Devils after they finished 16th in the league and ended the season with the Europa League final loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Cunha becomes Ruben Amorim's first forward signing since the Portuguese boss arrived in November 2024. According to Sky Sports, Man Utd met the 62.5 million pound release clause in the 26-year-old's contract after agreeing to a structure of payment over two years. He joins on a five-year contract, with an option to extend by a further year.

The Brazilian finished his Wolves career with 33 goals in 92 appearances and was recently crowned Wolves Player of the Season following an impressive campaign, but now moves on for a fresh challenge.

Cunha’s move to Wolves from Atletico Madrid was announced on Christmas of 2022 and after initially helping Wolves retain their Premier League status, came alive across the 2023/24 campaign.

The 26-year-old hit a memorable strike in the club’s FA Cup win at rivals West Bromwich Albion in January 2024 and claimed only Wolves’ second-ever Premier League hat-trick in a stunning success at Chelsea one week later.

Last season the attacker finished as the club’s top scorer with 17 goals – six of which were nominated for the Goal of the Season award, including two in a big win at Fulham and an ‘Olimpico’ strike against United on Boxing Day.

Having played his part in securing an eighth successive campaign in England's top division for the club, Cunha played his final game for Wolves against Brentford.

United had signed Joshua Zirkzee last season, adding to their strike force of Rasmus Hojlund, but the duo combined for only seven league goals between them. Man Utd have been keen to add goals, creativity and energy to their side following their lowest Premier League finish, which also saw them scoring just 42 goals, only Everton scored fewer goals than the teams relegated this season.

--IANS

aaa/ab