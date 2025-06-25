Masters Cup 2025: Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's final

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Maharashtra in the final of the men's section of the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Men) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

In the semifinals played on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra defeated Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Association of Odisha, respectively.

In the first semifinal match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-0 in the men’s category to become the first finalist. Vinoth Kumar AP (1’) started the game with an outstanding goal in the first minute of the match. Sudharsan S. (40’) and skipper Adam Antony Sinclair (54’) also scored one goal each to secure their berth in the final stage of the tournament.

In the second semifinal, Maharashtra won 4-1 against the Hockey Association of Odisha to enter the final. Leonard Keith Pereira (4’, 17’) scored a brace while Vikram Pillay (38’) and Karl Gomes (43’) also scored a goal each to put their team, Hockey Maharashtra, in a strong position. On the other hand, captain Lajrus Barla (27’) managed to score the consolation goal for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Chandigarh will now face off with the Hockey Association of Odisha for the bronze medal match on Friday before the final game.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Punjab won their respective matches in the quarterfinals to move ahead in the competition in the women’s category. On the other side in the men’s category, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Chandigarh joined Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Association of Odisha in the semifinals as the race to crown the first champions of the Hockey India Masters Cup has now reached the home stretch.

Friday's fixtures:

3rd/4th Place: Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Association of Odisha - 0800 HRS

Final: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Maharashtra - 1600 HRS.

--IANS

bsk/