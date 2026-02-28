‘Massive achievement, youngsters will take the game seriously,’ says BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia on J&K’s Ranji Trophy triumph

Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 28 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia described Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph as a 'watershed moment' for Indian cricket, saying the historic title would inspire a new generation of cricketers from the region and validate years of sustained effort by administrators and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by defeating Karnataka in their own backyard, securing the title on the basis of a massive first-innings lead after the final ended in a draw at the Hubballi Cricket Ground.

The visitors had piled up 584 in their first innings, powered by Shubham Pundir’s century and crucial contributions from the middle order, before bowling Karnataka out for 293, with Auqib Nabi Dar starring with a five-wicket haul. In the second innings, centuries from Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra ensured there was no way back for the eight-time champions, sealing a landmark victory for Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling it a defining moment, Saikia said the triumph would transform cricket in the region.

“This has been a very significant moment for Indian cricket. Jammu and Kashmir defeated Karnataka, which has the second-highest number of Ranji Trophy titles, and they did so in Karnataka itself. This will encourage smaller teams, and in my opinion, it has become a truly momentous and historic occasion for J&K cricket. It will greatly motivate cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir, and more youngsters will start taking the game seriously. It is a massive achievement for J&K, and credit must also go to the BCCI,” Saikia told IANS.

He highlighted the administrative efforts that laid the foundation for the team’s rise, particularly the intervention led by former BCCI secretary and current ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

“For the past six years, a BCCI sub-committee has been managing cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. When Jay Shah was the secretary of the BCCI, a High Court order directed the BCCI to take charge of cricket administration in J&K. The court instructed the BCCI to form a committee and develop cricket in the region. Jay Shah, Brigadier Anil Gupta, and another member worked extensively through this sub-committee, and today’s success is the result of their efforts. Jammu and Kashmir, which was never considered a strong team, has now won the Ranji Trophy.”

Saikia also acknowledged the structural and environmental challenges that had historically hindered cricket in the region, crediting administrators such as Mithun Manhas and the BCCI for ensuring continuity and development.

“The most challenging aspect was that there was no proper cricketing environment in J&K. I won’t reveal all the reasons, but there was a shortage of infrastructure, and the weather conditions were also difficult. During winters, when the rest of India plays cricket, J&K faces harsh weather, making cricket difficult. Despite these challenges, Mithun ji and the sub-committee worked tirelessly, and Jay Shah also arranged for players to train in alternate locations so they could continue practising regularly. Overcoming infrastructural and weather-related challenges required immense effort from the BCCI and the sub-committee.”

He added that rebuilding cricketing structures after disruptions required sustained commitment from all stakeholders.

“When cricketing activities come to a halt, restarting them takes a lot of time and effort, but this challenge was handled smoothly and effectively. Jammu and Kashmir delivered an outstanding performance. The coaches and the entire support staff worked extremely hard, and everyone was deeply dedicated. The cricketers who took the game seriously committed themselves wholeheartedly, which ultimately helped the team reach this historic milestone,” Saikia said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s title run, marked by consistency, resilience, and standout individual performances, represents one of the most remarkable underdog stories in Indian domestic cricket history and signals a new era for the region’s cricketing future.

