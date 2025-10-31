Martinelli ruled out of Burnley clash, Saliba’s participation in doubt

London, Oct 31 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Gabriel Martinelli will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley due to injury, while William Saliba remains a doubt. The update comes as the Gunners aim to continue their impressive run of form.

Martinelli, the Brazil international, was forced off during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Saliba was substituted at halftime at the Emirates after picking up a knock.

"Martinelli is still out, Saliba. We have to wait and see. We have another training session this afternoon, and the rest are still getting closer, I think in the right direction, but not available yet,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

After Martinelli missed Wednesday's 2-0 win over Brighton, Arteta was asked about a timeline for his potential return. "We don't know yet, but I think this game is going to come too early for him," he added.

The Gunners boss also discussed long-term absentees Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus, and when they might return to action. Arteta was optimistic that he may have some fresh faces to select from in the near future.

"I would say weeks and some of them pretty soon, hopefully if they keep evolving the way they are doing," he added. "It's difficult to put a game, you know that we have the international break, which is a two-week break there, and after that I think we'll have some back,” the Arsenal manager said.

"I don't know if it's going to be all of them, some of them, but we'll be quite close by then. I'm excited because they are tremendous players. I see them work every single day, how desperate they are to be part of the team, the huge boost that is going to be for the squad to have those players again after such a long, long time. I'm really happy that I think it's going to be very soon."

