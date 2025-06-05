Markram hoping the 2025 trend of breaking trophy droughts continues in WTC Final

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) 2025 has been a year where many teams have broken their trophy droughts, and South Africa batter Aiden Markram said he is hoping the Proteas continues this trend when they take on Australia in the 2025 World Test Championship Final, starting at Lord’s on June 11.

In the sporting world, cricket teams like Hobart Hurricanes and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their BBL and IPL trophies for the first time. In football, Paris Saint Germain, Crystal Palace, Bologna FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United FC also broke their long trophy droughts.

All of this serves as a good omen for the South African team, who haven’t won any major senior men’s silverware in cricket. "(There's) not much chat along those lines in terms of watching the other events, but hopefully that trend can continue.

"Obviously we've been chasing it now for many years as a squad. Across all formats, we've probably improved slightly throughout and had sniffs to win it. If we can get ourselves into a position over the five days of the Test match to win, we'll push really hard for that," said Markram to ICC Digital.

He also said every member of the team has been given enough role clarity ahead of the one-off finale against defending champions Australia. "I think it's the collective decision for each guy to bring their best skill. It's going to be a tough game.

"It's a Test match, of course, against Australia and a Dukes ball, Lord’s, all those sorts of things, but ultimately, the guys have a skillset that have got them here, got them selected, throughout the cycle performed as well, doing those skills. So it's about backing that, our best skill versus their (Australia’s) best skill, and we'll see where it lands us at the end of the day," added Markram.

In their quest to beat Australia, South Africa have based themselves in Arundel, where they are taking on Zimbabwe in a warm-up match, before travelling to Lord's, where former England fast-bowler Stuart Broad will link up with them as their consultant.

"The energies have been good, obviously lots of excitement in the air for the time being. (I'm) sure when we get a bit closer to the game or a few nerves will start kicking in. We pretty much know what the Australians are all about and their skill levels, their characters and all those sorts of things.

"It's always a challenge that we get really excited for, and we generally get up for it and look forward to it. I've got no doubt this time it'll be any different," concluded Markram.

