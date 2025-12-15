Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar strike gold in women’s 25m sports pistol in National Shooting C'ship

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and ISSF World Cup Final 2025 gold medallist Simranpreet Kaur Brar delivered top-class performances to win gold medals in the senior and junior women’s 25m sports pistol events, respectively, of the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad near New Delhi on Monday.

Manu shot 36 in the final to secure the gold, finishing four hits clear of Divya T.S. of Karnataka, who bagged silver with 32. Anjali Choudhary claimed the bronze medal after hitting 28 targets. Rhythm Sangwan (22) finished fourth, followed by Arshdeep Kaur (18), Annu Raj Singh (14), and Anuja Verma (11) in fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively, while Parisha Gupta did not start in the final.

Earlier, Divya T.S. topped the qualification round with a score of 587-22x, ahead of Anjali Choudhary (582- 19x). Annu Raj Singh finished third with 582-16x, while Manu qualified fourth with 581-19x. Parisha Gupta placed fifth with 581-14x, followed by Rhythm Sangwan (579-17x), with Arshdeep Kaur and Anuja Verma completing the top eight with 578-19x.

In the Junior Women’s 25m Sports Pistol final, Simranpreet Kaur Brar continued her impressive run, shooting 39 to claim the gold medal. Dwaram Pranavi won silver, while Palak of Haryana picked up bronze with 20. Tanu Shree Tomar (19) finished fourth after bowing out in the shoot-off, followed by Sejal Raju Kamble (14), Megana Sadula (11), and Lavanya Kanwar (7). Parisha did not start in the final.

The junior qualification round was topped by Parisha Gupta, with Simranpreet Kaur Brar qualifying second with 578-13x. Palak (575-14x) finished third, followed by Sejal Raju Kamble (575-12x), Tanu Shree Tomar (573-11x), Lavanya Kanwar (572-17x), Megana Sadula (572-13x) and Dwaram Pranavi (572-11x).

In the Women’s Team 25m Sports Pistol event, Maharashtra clinched the gold medal with a combined score of 1726-40x, through Shital Preetam Desai (577-12x), Abhidnya Ashok Patil (575-13x) and Rahi Sarnobat (574-15x). The Army Marksmanship Unit (Anuja Verma, Sejal Raju Kamble, and Anjali Bhagwat) finished second with 1722-44x, while Haryana (Rhythm Sangwan, Vibhuti Bhatia, and Tejaswani) secured the bronze medal with 1718- 43x.

In the Junior Women’s Team event, the Army Marksmanship Unit (Sejal Raju Kamble, Jiya Jakhar, and Anjali Bhagwat) claimed gold with 1714-38x, while Delhi (Parisha Gupta, Kamakshi Kumar, and Naamya Kapoor) secured silver with 1714-36x. Punjab (Simrampreet Kaur Brar, Agam Grewal, and Jasman Kelley) won the bronze medal with 1709-40x.

The championship action continues on Tuesday (December 16, 2025) with the Men’s Skeet finals scheduled in New Delhi, while the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s finals will take place at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal.

Other Results (25m SPW)

Youth Women

Sejal Raju Kamble (Army) - Gold (575-12x)

Lavanya Kanwar (Rajasthan) - Silver (572-17x)

Manvi Jain (Madhya Pradesh) - Bronze (570-14x)

Civilian Championship Women (Individual)

Jaspreet Kaur (Punjab) - Gold (575-17x)

Yashika Goel (Uttar Pradesh) - Silver (573-19x)

Tanisha Dabodia (Delhi) - Bronze (573-15x)

Civilian Championship Women (Team)

Delhi A (Ekta Malik, Kamakshi Kumar, Nayasha Rana) - Gold (1706-40x)

Delhi B (Tanisha Dabodia, Riya Duggal, Khushi Kapoort) - Silver (1703-44x)

Punjab (Jaspreet Kaur, Ishneet Aulakh, Ariha Aggarwal) - Bronze (1693-38x)

Civilian Championship Women (Junior Individual)

Tanu Shree Tomar (Uttar Pradesh) - Gold (573-11x)

Lavanya Kanwar (Rajasthan) - Silver (572-17x)

Dwaram Pranavi (Andhra Pradesh) - Bronze (572-11x)

Civilian Championship Women (Junior Team)

Delhi (Kamakshi Kumar, Nayasha Rana, Khushi Kapoor) - Gold (1695-37x)

Madhya Pradesh (Nancy Solanki, Aaradhya Mishra, Anchal Singh) - Silver (1686-32x)

Tamil Nadu (Vaishnavi Ramdas, Nithila Ivy Darling, Anya Padma Viji) - Bronze (1685-26x)

Senior Master Women

Sheila Kanungo (Maharashtra) - Gold

Pushpa Meghwal (Rajasthan) - Silver

Kunti Malik (Uttar Pradesh) - Bronze

Master Women

Anisa Sayyed (Haryana) - Gold

P. Sofia Lawren (Tamil Nadu) - Silver

Divya Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) - Bronze

Super Master Women

Pushpa Meghwal (Rajasthan) - Gold

Abha Dhillan (Uttar Pradesh) - Silver

