Mansukh Mandaviya urges youth to apply for National Youth Award 2022-23

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, has encouraged young Indians to apply for the prestigious National Youth Awards (NYA) 2022-23, recognising their exceptional contributions to India's development and social progress.

Highlighting the remarkable spirit of India's youth across various sectors--whether in sports, social service, science, or research--Mandaviya emphasised that the awards are not merely accolades but a celebration of youth leadership in building a progressive and inclusive India.

Watch: https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/1852260854227677679

The Department of Youth Affairs, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) on individuals (aged between 15 and 29 years) and organisations for outstanding work and contributions in fields such as health, human rights promotion, active citizenship, and community service, as per a PIB press release.

The awards aim to motivate young people to achieve excellence in national development and social service, encourage them to develop a sense of responsibility towards the community, enhance their potential as responsible citizens, and recognise the outstanding work done by voluntary organisations in youth development for national progress, including social service.

Applications for the National Youth Award (2022-23) are being accepted through the Ministry of Home Affairs' common award portal from 1st to 15th November 2024.

The award includes a medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 for individuals, while organisations receive a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000, the press release added.

—ANI