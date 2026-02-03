Mansukh Mandaviya lays foundation stones for six sports infrastructure projects, inaugurates 2 athlete-centric facilities

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stones for six major sports infrastructure projects and inaugurated two athlete support facilities, with a combined investment of ₹120 crore.

The initiatives aim to strengthen India’s sports ecosystem and underscore the Union Government’s focus on building modern, athlete-centric infrastructure nationwide.

The six projects, with a total outlay of ₹82 crore, are being developed under the Khelo India Scheme with additional support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Spread across multiple regions, including eastern and north-eastern India, the projects are designed to ensure equitable and inclusive development of sports infrastructure.

The works include the upgrade of a synthetic hockey turf in Bengaluru, the construction of a multipurpose hall in Patiala, the installation of synthetic athletic tracks in Bhopal, Guwahati, and Jalpaiguri, and the construction of a multipurpose judo hall in Bhopal.

Alongside laying the foundation stone, Mandaviya inaugurated two completed athlete support facilities at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS), Patiala, at a cost of ₹38 crore. These facilities comprise a centralised kitchen and food court-cum-dining hall to improve athlete nutrition services, and an Integrated Sports Science Centre and Conditioning Hall. The latter is expected to significantly boost scientific training, performance analysis, rehabilitation and recovery support for elite athletes.

Acknowledging the role of stakeholders and underlining SAI’s responsibility in managing sports assets, the minister said, “Many sports infrastructure projects are being developed across the country, but the facilities under SAI are our direct responsibility. These assets must be properly maintained, optimally utilised and, wherever possible, commercially leveraged so that public investment continues to create long-term value.”

Mandaviya also stressed the importance of accountability and timely execution, noting that the projects would be closely monitored. He said SAI would conduct monthly reviews, while he would personally conduct quarterly reviews to ensure faster implementation and optimal utilisation of the infrastructure.

Within the broader sports policy framework, the minister referred to the Union Finance Minister’s announcement of the Khelo India Mission, which outlines key measures to strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem, including infrastructure development.

“We must work collectively to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036 and among the top five when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence,” Mandaviya said.

He further noted that ₹500 crore has been allocated to sports goods manufacturing, a move intended to bolster domestic production and support the growth of a self-reliant, globally competitive sports ecosystem.

Highlighting the changing landscape of Indian sport, the minister said, “Sports today is a profession, and talent identification and nurturing must therefore be strengthened. The Government has to stay one step ahead in creating opportunities and systems that allow young talent to progress from grassroots to elite levels.”

Mandaviya added that sustained investment in sports infrastructure should serve as a source of inspiration for athletes across the country, strengthening India’s high-performance ecosystem and contributing to the nation’s long-term sporting ambitions.

