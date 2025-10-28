Mandhana cements top spot in ODI batting rankings with career-best rating

Dubai, Oct 28 (IANS) India batter Smriti Mandhana has cemented her position as the top batter in women's ODIs rankings with a scintillating 109 against New Zealand and 34 not out against Bangladesh in a home ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, propelling her to a career-best rating.

Mandhana, who was named ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025, moved to a rating of 828, almost 100 points clear of second-placed Australian Ashleigh Gardner, who is sitting second with 731 rating points, jumping six spots off the back of an unbeaten century against England at the tournament.

Mandhana's opening partner, Pratika Rawal, who will miss the remainder of the tournament with injury, also gained big as she moved into the top 30, attaining the 27th spot with a rating of 564.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt also jumped into the top three, moving up two spots after scoring 90 and 31 runs. England's Amy Jones climbed four spots to ninth (656), while Annabel Sutherland moved 16 spots to 16th (613), the largest jump among top 40 competitors.

In the bowling chart, England's Sophie Ecclestone leads the bowling chart with 747 ratings, while Australia's Alana King moved to second place with a career-high rating of 698, edging teammate Ash Gardner, who dropped to third (689).

Nashra Sundhu of Pakistan is joint 10th with fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (610), while fast bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland also make one-spot hops to fourth and seventh, respectively.

Gardner’s exploits have cemented her No.1 position in the All-Rounder stakes (rating 503), though she has a new No.2 behind her in Marizanne Kapp, who overtakes West Indies’ Hayley Matthews with a rating of 422. Sutherland, meanwhile, dropped to fourth.

--IANS

bc/ab