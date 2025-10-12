Mandaviya leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ in New Delhi with doctors and health professionals

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, led the latest edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle (SOC)’, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting fitness and healthy living among citizens, in New Delhi on Sunday.

This week's special partners were doctors and health professionals, underscoring the critical role of preventive health and the importance of physical activity in combating lifestyle diseases such as obesity.

Lauding their contribution to the nation, Mandaviya said, "As Health Minister during Covid, I have closely seen the dedication of doctors and health staff; their contribution to the nation is unparalleled, and I take this opportunity to thank you all for joining Sundays on Cycle to spread the message of fitness.

"I also urge you to guide citizens towards a healthier life because when a doctor says something related to health, people follow it. Whether it is the fight against obesity, which is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or the merits of cycling, which we propagate through Sundays on Cycl.e, your message will reach every Indian," he added.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from people of all ages, along with World Para Athletics Championship (WPAC) medalists Praveen Kumar, Soman Rana and Sailesh Kumar, who joined to inspire the public towards an active lifestyle.

Pointing to how Sundays on Cycle has firmly become one of India's leading fitness movements, Mandaviya further added, “Today, ‘Sundays on Cycle’ has been organised in more than 10,000 places across India where doctors have joined this initiative to fight obesity. SOC is held even in the most remote corners of India every Sunday to propagate the vision of the Prime Minister to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"Citizens have to be fit first. A healthy body and a healthy mind are the foundation of a strong nation. Cycling is the easiest form of exercise, and anyone can take it up. I also urge everyone to buy Swadeshi products for their sports and fitness activities,” he added.

Echoing the Minister’s sentiments, Praveen said, “Exercise helps in maintaining focus, which is key to achieving anything in life. Cycling is a great form of exercise, and I am elated to be part of this event that motivates people to take charge of their health.”

Appreciating the SOC initiative, Sailesh Kumar added, “This endeavour of the government to promote fitness among citizens is commendable. Every person should dedicate at least one hour every day to fitness for both physical and mental wellness. I am elated to have joined this event today. The enthusiasm of the participants is an indication that Indians are taking up fitness seriously.”

The ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative encourages communities to come together every Sunday to cycle, exercise, and engage in fitness activities in the open.

Besides cycling, the event also sees other fitness activities such as Zumba, Rope Skipping, and Yogasana, curated to cater to every age group, and also for participating cyclists who take up these activities to warm up before the ride.

The inclusion of medical professionals in this Sunday’s event reinforces the message that preventive health begins with everyday action and that fitness is the first step towards achieving the vision of a healthier, stronger, and more resilient India.

Across its 44 editions, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has seen a huge scale of participation from over 1,00,000 locations nationwide, engaging over 12.5 lakh individuals.

On Sunday, events were also organised in venues like the SAI NCOE Guwahati, STC in Chhattisgarh, SAI STC Alleppey, SAI NSRC Kolkata, SAI STC Dharamshala, and more. Events are organised from State and Union Territory capitals to Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

