Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon till 2030

Manchester, June 10 (IANS) Manchester City have announced the signing of Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyonnais, in a five-year deal that runs until 2030. At just 21, the French attacking midfielder already boasts 185 senior appearances for his boyhood club and a growing list of admirers across the continent.

"The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2030.

Cherki, a product of Lyon’s academy, is vastly experienced despite his young age, having already played 185 times for his boyhood club," the Club said in a statement.

Born and raised in Lyon, Cherki rose swiftly through the ranks, becoming the club’s youngest-ever scorer at 16 and the youngest to appear in a UEFA Champions League semi-final later that season.

His performances in the 2024/25 campaign were particularly eye-catching. Cherki was named in Ligue 1’s Team of the Season — one of only two non-PSG players included — highlighting his consistent brilliance in an unpredictable Lyon side. He scored and assisted in both legs of a thrilling Europa League quarter-final clash against Manchester United, a tie Lyon narrowly lost 7-6 on aggregate.

He followed that up with a stunning showing for France’s Under-21s in a 5-3 win over England’s U-21 side, tormenting a team that included City players Rico Lewis and James McAtee with two assists and a goal. His senior France debut came soon after, scoring in a dramatic UEFA Nations League semi-final against Spain and playing a key role in France’s third-place win over Germany.

Upon signing, Cherki was visibly elated: “This is a dream for me,” he said. “To join a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to grow under Pep Guardiola is something very special. I’ve worked all my life for this, and I can’t wait to show the City fans what I can do," said the player in a statement released on Tuesday.

Cherki also revealed why he chose City over other suitors: “I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in, and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team win. Everyone knows how good City are – the responsibility to help continue that success is something I want to embrace.”

Cherki brings flair and unpredictability — qualities that Guardiola has increasingly encouraged in his newer signings. Following the arrivals of Savinho and Jeremy Doku, Cherki fits the mould: a fast, two-footed, technically sublime attacker who relishes one-on-one duels and thrives in tight spaces.

Director of Football Hugo Viana praised the club’s newest recruit:

“He’s a player our scouts have followed closely. His creativity, vision, and confidence on the ball mark him out as a top-tier talent. Under Pep’s guidance, we believe Rayan can become a world-class footballer.”

Cherki will be available for City immediately and is expected to feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the USA this summer.

