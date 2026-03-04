Man Utd’s Jack Fletcher apologises after six game ban over discriminatory comment

Manchester, March 4 (IANS) Manchester United youngster Jack Fletcher has issued a public apology on Wednesday after being handed a six-match suspension for using homophobic language during an EFL Trophy fixture against Barnsley F.C. in October last year.

Read More

The incident occurred during United Under-21s’ 5-2 defeat, a match in which the teenager scored before being sent off.

Following an investigation, the Football Association (FA) charged Fletcher with acting in an improper manner and using abusive and/or insulting words, constituting a breach of FA Rule E3.1. The offence was deemed an aggravated breach as it included a reference to sexual orientation.

Fletcher admitted the charge and opted for a paper hearing. In addition to the six-match ban, he has been fined £1,500 and ordered to complete an education programme. The suspension includes the automatic two-match ban for his red card, which has already been served, while the remaining four matches apply to non-first-team competitive fixtures.

In a statement, Fletcher apologised for his actions. "I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment," Fletcher said.

"Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game.

"I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values," he added.

Fletcher, the son of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, made his senior debut under manager Ruben Amorim in December and has made three substitute appearances for the first team this season. His twin brother, Tyler, has also featured at the youth level for the club.

The suspension means Fletcher will miss the majority of United’s remaining Premier League 2 fixtures, though he will be eligible for first-team selection once the ban has been fully served.

--IANS

sds/