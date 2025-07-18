Man Utd announce 29-man squad for first pre-season friendly in Sweden

Manchester, July 18 (IANS) Manchester United's squad for the first pre-season fixture of summer 2025 has been confirmed. The Reds take on Leeds United in Stockholm on Saturday and Ruben Amorim has named a 29-man travelling group, with the players and staff departing for Sweden earlier on Friday afternoon.

New signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon have been included, and the match at the Strawberry Arena could provide a first opportunity for fans to see the duo play for United.

Cunha has been handed the no.10 shirt, and it was confirmed on Friday that Leon will wear no.30.

Several other members of the squad will also be sporting new numbers, including Diogo Dalot (2), Chido Obi (32) and Tyler Fredricson (33).

Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee have remained at Carrington to recover from small issues, but the pair are expected to join the rest of the squad for the tour of the United States next week.

The clash against Daniel Farke's men precedes further friendlies against West Ham United, Bournemouth, Everton and Fiorentina before the season proper starts in mid-August.

As per a report by The Athletic, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign forward Bryan Mbeumo.

After weeks of negotiations, a deal worth up to 71million Pounds has finally been struck. It comprises an initial 65 million Pouns, to be paid in four instalments, plus a maximum of six million in bonuses.

Manchester United squad:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Tyler Fredricson, Reece Munro, Godwill Kukonki.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Toby Collyer.

Forwards: Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha, Amad, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Bendito Mantato.

--IANS

aaa/