Malta to host Commonwealth Youth Games 2027

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Malta is set to host the eighth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in 2027, with over 1,000 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 74 nations and territories expected to compete across eight sports, the event's governing body announced on Thursday.

"The award reflects Commonwealth Sport’s commitment to taking the Youth Games to new countries and especially small and island nations. Malta’s compelling dual-island concept features existing world-class facilities, with venues in four main clusters across the islands of Malta and Gozo. Hotels will be used to create two Athlete Villages, one on each island," the Commonwealth Sport said in a release.

The Sport Programme will feature eight sports, with Sailing and Water Polo making their debut at a CYG, alongside Athletics and Para Athletics, Netball, Squash, Swimming and Para Swimming, Triathlon and Weightlifting. The distinctive programme was designed to maximise local and Commonwealth youth appeal and utilise existing state-of-the-art venues.

Malta 2027 will have the largest Para sport programme at a CYG, with Para Swimming being added to the CYG programme for the first time, building on the landmark inclusion of Para Athletics at the last CYG in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Commonwealth Youth Games to Malta in 2027 and thank Commonwealth Sport Malta and the Government of Malta for their commitment and vision. Malta’s athlete-first proposal, world-class facilities, and proven experience in hosting international events make it an ideal host.

“The Commonwealth Youth Games are more than a captivating celebration of sport; they are a transformative experience for young athletes. Those that compete are the stars of tomorrow and the voices of today, changemakers who will shape the future of our Movement. We look forward to being on the beautiful island of Malta in 2027.”

Julian Pace Bonello, President of Commonwealth Sport Malta, described the Games as a unique opportunity for Malta. “Malta 2027 will be a celebration of unity, youth, and excellence. This is a long-term vision that extends beyond a single event. It is about building a legacy in sports participation, athlete development, and international recognition. Our young athletes will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to compete on home soil, inspiring an entire generation," he said.

Malta 2027 will build on the success of Trinbago 2023, a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of sport and youth that captured the imagination of athletes across the Commonwealth. Inspiring and empowering young people is a cornerstone of ‘Commonwealth United’, the Commonwealth Sport Movement’s Strategic Plan 2023-2034, and active discussions are already underway regarding future editions.

