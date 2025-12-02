Mahipal Singh wins second Chennai Open Tenpin Bowling Championships

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Mahipal Singh from Tamil Nadu won the title at The Chennai Diamonds 2nd Chennai Open Tenpin Bowling Championships, which concluded at Let’s Bowl, Chennai. In the Open Division Finals, played based on the challenging the leader format, second seed Benigopal L. won the first game against top seed D. Mahipal Singh (208-194), forcing the second game to decide the Winner.

In the second game, Mahipal started with three consecutive strikes, scoring 200 against 168 by Benigopal, to emerge as the champion.

Earlier, in the first match of the stepladder round, third-seeded Anand Babu from Tamil Nadu defeated fourth-seeded Naveen Siddam from Telangana (222–183). In the semifinals, Benigopal Lahoti from West Bengal scored a comfortable win over Anand Babu ( 223-91).

In the Doubles division, Parvez Ahmed and Kishan R. (737 pins) from Karnataka won the Cliffhanger Finals against Gurunathan and Soban D. from Tamil Nadu (735 pins) by a margin of two pins.

In Game 1 of the title match played based on cumulative pinfall of two games, 4th seed Parvez and Kishan R. (386) gained a lead of 1 pin against 3rd seed Gurunathan and Soban (385). And in the second match, both teams fought hard to gain the lead, and a strike from Kishan R in the final frame sealed the title win for the team from Karnataka (351-350).

In the Grade A Division, the top 12 players bowled an 8-game block in the masters round to decide the winner. At the end of eight games, Gurunathan from Tamil Nadu finished on top with an impressive total pinfall of 1556 and an average of 194.50. Anand Babu, also from Tamil Nadu, finished second with a total pinfall of 1544 and an average of 193.00. Sathish A V from Karnataka finished 3rd with a total pinfall of 1485 pins.

In the Grade B Division, Mohit Chauhan from Maharashtra won the Masters round with a Total pinfall of 1471 and an average of 183.88 in 8 games. Kushal K.S. from Delhi scored a total pinfall of 1429 (Avg 178.63) and finished second in this division. Anand Kumar R. from Uttar Pradesh finished third with a total of 1407 (Avg 175.88). This championship witnessed twelve days of high-voltage bowling action by around 95 bowlers from 10 states.

