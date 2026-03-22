Maharashtra crowned champions of BCCI Women’s Under-23 One Day Trophy Elite 2025–26 title

Ranchi, March 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Women delivered a dominant all-round performance to clinch the BCCI Women’s Under-23 One Day Trophy Elite 2025–26 title, defeating Karnataka by a comprehensive margin of 75 runs in the final held at Ranchi.

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After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Maharashtra posted a formidable total of 286/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was brilliantly anchored by Bhavika Ahire, who played a match-winning knock of 109 runs off 100 balls. She was ably supported by Ishwari Sawkar (61) and Ishwari Awasare (36), ensuring a strong foundation for the team.

In reply, Karnataka were bowled out for 211, as Maharashtra’s bowlers delivered a disciplined and clinical performance. Akshaya Jadhav starred with the ball, returning figures of 4/39 in 9 overs, while Isha Pathare (3/43) and Khushi Mulla (2/22) provided crucial breakthroughs to seal a convincing victory.

For her outstanding performance, Bhavika Ahire was adjudged both Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament. This victory marks a historic milestone for Maharashtra Women, as it is their third title in the current season. This triumph further underlines Maharashtra’s dominance in the current BCCI domestic season.

In the 2025–26 season, Maharashtra has emerged as one of the top-performing state associations in the country, having won three BCCI tournaments and finishing as runners-up on three occasions. This is the highest overall performance record achieved by any State Cricket Association in India this season, reflecting the depth, consistency, and excellence of Maharashtra cricket across formats.

This is also the first instance of any state association women’s team in India winning three titles in a single

season. Maharashtra’s exceptional performance throughout the season reflects the growing strength, depth, and bright future of women’s cricket in the state.

MCA administrator Justice G. A. Sanap said, "This is the third title won by the Maharashtra Women’s team in a single season, which is a matter of immense pride for the entire state. The consistent efforts taken by the Maharashtra Cricket Association towards the development of women’s cricket, along with the introduction of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League (WMPL), are now clearly yielding results. Every player, member of the support staff, and the selection committee has contributed significantly to this achievement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them.”

--IANS

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