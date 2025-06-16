Madhya Pradesh League: Saransh helps Rewa Jaguars defeat Chambal Ghariyals in table toppers clash

Gwalior, June 16 (IANS) Rewa Jaguars produced an exceptional all-round comeback performance to defeat Chambal Ghariyals by 39 runs in a low-scoring thriller in Match 8 of the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025, held at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, Shankarpur on Monday.

The match, featuring two unbeaten sides, was billed as a top-of-the-table clash and turned into a gripping contest dominated by the bowlers.

Opting to bat first, Rewa Jaguars captain Himanshu Mantri saw his team in early trouble at 38/3. However, Kanishk Dubey (64 off 36 balls) and Sagar Solanki (36 off 26) rebuilt the innings with a crucial 69-run stand. Despite the recovery, Rewa stumbled again, losing wickets in quick succession and ending their innings at 158/9. For Chambal Ghariyals, Nayanraj Mewada and Aryan Pandey picked up two wickets each.

In response, Chambal Ghariyals got off to a flying start, thanks to Apurve Dwivedi, who smashed a quickfire 45 off just 15 balls, taking his team to 63/1 in just 3.2 overs. At that stage, the chase looked well in control.

However, once Apurve was dismissed, the game turned dramatically. Rewa Jaguars’ bowlers, led by Saransh Surana, triggered a collapse as Chambal Ghariyals lost seven wickets for just 33 runs, slipping from 63/1 to 96/8. Saransh was the standout performer with outstanding figures of 3/6 in 3 overs, while Shivam Shukla also chipped in with three crucial wickets.

Chambal Ghariyals were eventually bowled out for 119 in 17.3 overs, as Rewa Jaguars sealed a 39-run win and moved to the top of the points table with three wins in as many matches.

Saransh Surana was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell with the ball.

Speaking after the match, Rewa Jaguars captain Himanshu Mantri said: "Low-scoring matches are always critical. They can go either way. But all of us believed that we had to pull this one off somehow, because these were conditions we hadn’t faced yet in the tournament. We stayed firm, and though the powerplay didn’t go as planned, we kept taking regular wickets and put in a great fielding effort."

On the bowling strategy after Apurve's explosive start, he added: "The only plan was to keep looking for wickets because this was a match that could only be won by taking them."

Reflecting on his captaincy, Mantri said: "Sometimes your instincts work, and I was just backing mine. But the support from the team, the energy and the catching were equally important."

Looking ahead, he concluded: "The goal is simple: to try and win every match we play."

Rewa Jaguars will now look to carry this momentum forward, while Chambal Ghariyals will aim to bounce back in their next fixture.

