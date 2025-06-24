Madhya Pradesh League: Chambal Ghariyals beat Gwalior Cheetahs to enter final

Gwalior, June 24 (IANS) Chambal Ghariyals produced a stunning run chase to defeat Gwalior Cheetahs by seven wickets (VJD Method) in semifinal 2 of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium.

What looked like a steep ask turned into a spectacle of fearless batting as veteran Harpreet Singh Bhatia smashed a breathtaking 61 off just 18 balls, while Tripuresh Singh finished unbeaten on 30 off 11, guiding Chambal to the final in their debut MPL season.

Batting first, Gwalior Cheetahs put up a daunting total of 221/5 in their 20 overs. The innings was powered by a brutal 63 off 27 from Parth Chaudhary, who cleared the ropes nine times in a whirlwind knock.

Skipper Parth Sahani led from the front perfectly with an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, while Vikas Sharma chipped in with 41 (28). Gwalior closed their innings strongly with Mangesh Yadav finishing on a quick 16 (4)*.

For Chambal, Tripuresh Singh and Aryan Pandey picked up two wickets apiece, but the Cheetahs’ total looked more than competitive.

Chambal’s reply began nervously as they lost Apurve Dwivedi early and were 6/1 in 1.1 overs when rain interrupted play. Following a weather-enforced delay, the target was revised to 108 in 8 overs as per the VJD method, still a stiff task needing over 13 runs per over.

The Ghariyals also lost Ankush Singh in the same over to Arpit Patel, who picked up both early wickets, but that only brought Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Tripuresh Singh together, and what followed was carnage.

The duo stitched an 85-run partnership off just 25 balls, turning the chase into a no-contest. Harpreet was in sublime touch, hammering six fours and five sixes in his knock, while Tripuresh complemented him brilliantly with three fours and two sixes of his own.

Chambal chased down the target in just seven overs, sealing a seven-wicket win and marching into the final, where they will meet Bhopal Leopards.

This is a remarkable achievement for Chambal Ghariyals, who are playing their first-ever MPL season. The men's team is now into the final, while the Chambal Ghariyals Women are already set to face Bundelkhand Bulls Women in the MP Women's League 2025 final, giving the franchise a chance to win both titles.

Player of the Match Harpreet Singh Bhatia said, “We had a clear plan, to play with free hands and contribute, no matter how big or small. With Tripuresh, we knew he could make an impact, so we sent him up the order. The revised target wasn’t easy; 108 in 8 overs is still a tough chase, but glad we could pull it off."

Chambal Ghariyals captain Shubham Sharma praised the knock, saying, "It was an exceptional knock, probably the best of the tournament. Harpreet completely changed the game."

