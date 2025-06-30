Luke Williams named Southern Brave head coach for Women's Hundred

Southampton, June 30 (IANS) Luke Williams has been named head coach of Southern Brave for the 2025 edition of the Women’s Hundred, succeeding Charlotte Edwards, who recently took over as head coach of the England Women’s team.

Williams brings a strong coaching pedigree to the role, having served as Edwards’ assistant at Southern Brave since the tournament’s inception. Under their leadership, the team finished as runners-up in 2021 and 2022 before clinching their maiden title in 2023. His coaching success extends beyond The Hundred - he guided the Adelaide Strikers to their first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title in 2022 and followed it up with a second in 2023. He also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first-ever title, across both men’s and women’s teams.

Following Edwards’ appointment as England coach, Williams served as a consultant during the recent home series against the West Indies. At Southern Brave, he will once again work with South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who also plays under him at the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL.

"It's a privilege to take charge of Southern Brave this year from Charlotte Edwards. Having worked with the team since for a number of years, we have an excellent group of players and staff and recruited well in the draft earlier this year, so hopefully we can get back to Finals Day and lift the trophy this summer," Williams said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former England opener Marcus Trescothick has been named the batting coach of Southern Brave for the Men’s Hundred 2025, taking over from Jimmy Adams, who will be coaching Hampshire during the One Day Cup in August.

Currently serving as the batting coach for the England men's team, Trescothick also stepped in as interim white-ball coach last July. This marks his first coaching role in The Hundred.

