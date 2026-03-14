'Love, happiness and beautiful memories…': Raina pens heartfelt message as Kuldeep sets for new beginning

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina shared a heartfelt message for spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his bride-to-be Vanshika Chadha as the couple’s wedding celebrations gathered momentum in Mussoorie.

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Raina took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture from the festivities, where he was seen posing alongside Kuldeep, Vanshika and India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, offering his best wishes to the soon-to-be-married couple.

Along with the photograph, Raina penned a caption celebrating the couple’s new journey. He wrote, “Wishing Kuldeep and Vanshika a lifetime of love, happiness and beautiful memories together. God bless this beautiful journey ahead.”

The post quickly gained attention, giving fans a glimpse into the vibrant pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the ceremony. Kuldeep, who recently played a key role in India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, is set to marry his childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in the hill town of Mussoorie on Saturday.

The wedding is being hosted at the iconic WelcomHotel The Savoy, which has reportedly been reserved for several days to accommodate the festivities and guests.

Photos and videos circulating on social media have offered glimpses of the colourful sangeet ceremony held on Friday evening. In the images shared by Raina and Chahal, the bride and groom are seen dressed in coordinated traditional outfits that drew considerable attention online.

Vanshika opted for an intricately embellished lehenga set that shimmered under the lights. The ensemble featured a flowing layered skirt paired with a matching blouse and a delicate embroidered dupatta. She completed the look with statement jewellery, including a choker-style necklace that added a regal touch to the attire.

Kuldeep, meanwhile, chose a royal navy-blue velvet sherwani adorned with subtle embroidered motifs. The outfit was paired with classic black trousers, while a richly embroidered multi-coloured shawl draped over one shoulder added a traditional flourish to his appearance.

Earlier, Chahal also shared clips from the Haldi ceremony on social media. The videos showed several members of the Indian cricket fraternity enjoying the festivities, including India’s assistant coach T Dilip, as music and dance became central to the celebrations.

The wedding is expected to see several prominent figures from Indian cricket in attendance. Reports suggest that players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are among the high-profile guests likely to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian cricketer Rinku Singh also shared glimpses from the sangeet ceremony on his Instagram story, posing with T Dilip as the celebrations continued late into the evening.

--IANS

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