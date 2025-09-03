‘Looking to bring everything I have learned’ to Sunderland: Brian Brobbey

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Deadline Day signing Brian Brobbey has spoken of his excitement after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with Sunderland AFC. Brobbey joined the club after Marc Guiu returned to Stamford Bridge following the injury to Liam Delap and the departure of Nicolas Jackson.

The Dutch forward was one of 15 players to arrive at the Club during a busy summer transfer window, joining from Ajax with a growing reputation as a powerful striker. Still only 23, he has already made eight appearances for the Netherlands national team, scoring once at senior international level.

Speaking after his move was confirmed, Brobbey shared his first impressions of life on Wearside.

“It feels really good to be here. I’m with my whole family and we’ve already been to the stadium – it’s a really nice ground, really big, and it felt amazing to see it. I chose Sunderland because it’s a really nice club, and of course, the Premier League is the biggest stage for the biggest players. That’s why I wanted to come here,” said Brobbey.

The forward outlined what supporters can expect from him in red and white. “I’m a team player. I like to hold the ball so that my teammates can get involved, and of course, I want to score goals. I’ve played at the highest level in Europe and internationally, and I want to bring everything I’ve learned to Sunderland. I will give full energy to this club.”

Looking ahead to walking out at the Stadium of Light, Brobbey said the passion of the supporters will play a huge role.

“I’m looking forward to scoring many goals, but first of all, it’s about the energy. If the energy is right, then everything will come.

“In a sold-out Stadium of Light, I know I can take a lot from the supporters – their energy will push me when I’m in front of goal.”

