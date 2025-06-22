Logo unveiled on 100-day milestone for Al Ain Masters 2025

Al Ain (UAE), June 22 (IANS) The official logo for the Al Ain Masters 2025 was unveiled on Sunday, marking 100 days to go until the start of the UAE’s premier badminton event - the only BWF Tour event in the region.

The logo, a blend of purple and gold, reflects both Al Ain’s proud heritage and its future. It shows a badminton shuttlecock alongside Al Ain’s iconic fort and mountains – a perfect mix of sport and culture.

The Al Ain Masters 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament, will be held from September 30 to October 5 at the Al Ain Club in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the UAE Badminton Federation with the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event will host 250 shuttlers from 55 countries aiming for valuable world ranking points in the lead-up to the LA 2028 Olympics.

This is the first time the oasis city of Al Ain will host a BWF event of this calibre and the city’s rich cultural and natural landmarks — from its majestic oases to the iconic Jebel Hafeet — promises an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and visitors alongside the high-intensity action on the court.

Speaking at the unveiling, UAE Badminton Federation President Noura Aljasmi said, "We are proud to bring the only BWF Tour event in the region to Al Ain. The Al Ain Masters is more than just a world-class competition — it’s a powerful platform to promote badminton in the UAE, inspire the next generation of players, and put our country on the international badminton map. The unveiling of the logo signals the start of this exciting journey, and we can’t wait to showcase Al Ain to the world.”

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “The Al Ain Masters underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a destination for international sport and highlights our strong commitment to developing badminton in the UAE. We are proud to support this milestone event and look forward to seeing its lasting impact on the future of badminton in the UAE.”

Over the years, UAE badminton players have raised the nation’s profile on the world stage, firmly placing the UAE on the world badminton map. In a recent groundbreaking milestone, Taabia Omar and Mysha Omar have made history by becoming the first-ever players to represent the UAE at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris. This marks a proud moment for the country and a big step for badminton in the region.

At the upcoming Al Ain Masters 2025, the only BWF Tour event in the Middle East, the local stars will be aiming to shine in front of their fans.

--IANS

ab/bc