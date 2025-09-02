Loftus Cheek called up to England squad after six-year gap

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah have been added to England’s senior squad.

The pair arrived at St. George’s Park on Tuesday as part of Thomas Tuchel’s now 25-man squad, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton not reporting through injury.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek last appeared for the Three Lions in November 2018 and has 10 caps to his name.

U21 EURO-winning defender Quansah has featured in senior squads previously but remains uncapped.

England continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with the visit of Andorra to Villa Park on Saturday, September 6 and a trip to face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday, September 9.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tom Watson has moved across from the U20s to replace Tyrique George in Lee Carsley’s U21s squad. Norwich City’s Ben Chrisene and Sheffield United’s Sydie Peck have been added to the England MU21 squad.

The pair replace Manchester City duo Rico Lewis and Nico O’Reilly who have remained with their club for further assessments on injuries. Full-back Chrisene has one MU21 cap to his name having made his debut away to Spain in November 2024. Midfielder Peck has previously represented the Young Lions at MU17 and MU20 level.

Lee Carsley’s squad begin their 2027 UEFA U21 Euro qualifying campaign away to Kazakhstan in Aktobe on Monday, September 8.

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

