Liverpool's Wirtz sets sight on 2026 FIFA WC and aims to become best in the world

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz has set his sights on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Germany and the Ballon d'Or. "I like to think big. I aim to become the world's best footballer and to talk about winning the 2026 World Cup with Germany," the 22-year-old told German sports magazine Kicker in a recent interview.

Wirtz joined Liverpool this summer from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported 140 million euros after being named Germany's 2025 Footballer of the Year. He cited manager Arne Slot as a key reason for his move to the Premier League, as per Xinhua.

"The Dutchman convincingly outlined his plans and gave me a clear idea and vision about the team's goals and tactical approach," Wirtz said. "He was one of the reasons why I decided to go to Liverpool."

Ahead of Monday night's league match against Newcastle, Wirtz said he deliberately chose the "more challenging way" by joining a foreign league, a new club in another country, and adapting to a new language. "It might be more challenging, but it also gives you additional energy," he said.

After deciding last winter to leave Leverkusen, Wirtz said Slot and Liverpool "painted the most convincing picture." "In every training session, you see the high quality of the players. There are more fans, and everything is bigger and more magical," he said.

He described the "force of attraction" of Anfield and the atmosphere surrounding the club.

"I felt it all over my body - it is something very special when the entire arena is singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone.' That gives you something before the games," Wirtz said, admitting he has been deeply impressed by Liverpool supporters. "While Bayern Munich tried until the last minute, Liverpool represents the biggest possible challenge," he said. "I have been around Cologne all my life, around my family and friends, but Liverpool is, from my perspective, the best possible choice."

Wirtz asked for patience as he adapts to a new league and style of play. "It might take a while to get used to the different game style, but I am positive about the progress we can make together," he said.

The 2024 German champion and cup winner added that he is happy with his decision and doesn't feel weighed down by the transfer fee. "Of course, expectations seem higher, but this is nothing you can't deal with. As for me, I always say: give your best," said the 31-time capped international.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/