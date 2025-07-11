Liverpool to honour Jota and brother Silva ahead of friendly vs Preston North End

Liverpool, July 11 (IANS) Diogo Jota and Andre Silva will be commemorated with a number of tributes at Liverpool’s friendly match against Preston North End.

The Reds will take to the pitch for a friendly at Deepdale on Sunday for the first time since the brothers tragically died in a road accident in Spain. Ahead of the kick-off, there will be a rendition of LFC anthem 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' and the home club will lay a wreath alongside the away supporters.

A minute’s silence will be observed in Diogo and Andre’s memory and digital tributes will be displayed on the screen and across pitchside LEDs. Both sets of players will wear black armbands.

Preston have also created a commemorative edition of the matchday programme that features written tributes to Diogo and Andre.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liverpool began their pre-season training as players returned to the AXA Training Centre, five days after the tragic accident.

A few of the players were expected to report back to the club on Friday but the tragic news saw them delay their plans. The Liverpool squad led by Virgil Van Dijk and head coach Arne Slot were present at Jota’s funeral to pay their respects on Saturday.

Jota, 28, was a key figure for both Portugal and Liverpool. Since joining the club in 2020 from PL side Wolves, he helped them win major trophies including the Premier League, FA Cup and two EFL Cups.

For Portugal, Jota earned 49 caps and netted 14 goals. He was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Nations League title in 2019 and again in 2025, when Portugal defeated Spain in the final. The forward had celebrated that victory with his teammates just weeks ago.

--IANS

aaa/ab