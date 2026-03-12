LIV Golf-backed International Series and IGPL unveil performance pathway to propel India golfers onto global stage

Singapore, March 12 (IANS) The LIV Golf-backed International Series and the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) have unveiled a direct performance pathway that will propel India’s top performers onto the global stage.

Read More

Leading IGPL players will gain access to various International Series events and further opportunities to compete at LIV Golf Promotions, accelerating their progression into elite-level golf.

The collaboration was formalised at LIV Golf Singapore, where leaders from both organisations confirmed their shared ambition to strengthen the developmental pathway for emerging talent.

Present were LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, Mani Indhar, Head of IGPL International Partnerships, as well as IGPL franchise owner and tennis icon Leander Paes, a former doubles world No. 1, 18-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic bronze medallist.

IGPL is also backed by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador who comes strongly on board with the shared belief of wanting to take Indian golf to the next level.

Through the partnership, IGPL’s leading players, determined by the league’s rankings at agreed points during the season, will earn places in various International Series events across the calendar.

Competing in The International Series will give these players the chance to test themselves on world-class courses against elite international fields and a higher level of competition. Strong performances can open the door to further opportunities across the LIV Golf ecosystem, including a pathway to the League through the season-long International Series Rankings and LIV Golf Promotions.

Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf, said, “India is a market with huge potential for the sport, and aligning IGPL with LIV Golf and The International Series helps create a clearer ladder for talented players to test themselves internationally, progress their careers through these pathways, and inspire India’s next generation of golf stars.”

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said, “Through this partnership with IGPL, India’s top performers gain a direct pathway towards the sport’s most elite stages. It’s more than just a spot in the field; it’s an invitation to sharpen their skills against the best in the business and thrive in a high-stakes environment. We are proud to help create that stage for the next generation of players in India.”

Mani Indhar, Head of IGPL International Partnerships, said: “IGPL has always had a vision to develop an ecosystem to push Indian golf forward by giving players more opportunities to compete and develop towards global standards. Partnering with LIV Golf and The International Series allows our top-ranked players to step into world-class fields and prove they can compete at the highest level.”

IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy added, “This kind of an opportunity is a gamechanger for Indian golfing talent, and we are happy to extend our platform to such incredible opportunities.”.

--IANS

bc/