Paris, Oct 18 (IANS) Paris-Saint Germain pulled off a second-half comeback to salvage a point against Strasbourg in a six-goal thriller at the Parc des Princes

PSG started emphatically, looking to kill the game in the opening exchanges. Beginning with an intensity that went unmatched, they took the lead in the sixth minute thanks to a smart finish from Bradley Barcola, who latched onto a clever ball from Desire Doue, making his first appearance in Ligue 1 since he sustained an injury at the start of September.

PSG dominated the ball in the first 20 minutes as Doué pulled the strings, looking to create chances, however, it was the visitors, in transition, who looked the most dangerous. Joaquín Panichelli fired a warning shot at Lucas Chevalier's goal, diverting the ball and forcing a strong save from Les Parisiens' shot-stopper and on the rebound, Julio Enciso couldn't fire Le Racing level Ligue 1 reports.

But Strasbourg - and Panichelli - wouldn't be denied for long. Ligue 1 McDonald's 'Top Scoreur' lept high, above Ilia Zabarnyi, to thunder home a header from a pinpoint Guéla Doué header, and before half-time, Liam Rosenior's side would be ahead.

It was a moment of inspiration from Valentin Barco, who looped a ball above the PSG defence. On the half-volley, Diego Moreira's contact wasn't exactly perfect, but it was enough to beat Chevalier and roll into the far corner.

Strasbourg would get another after the break. It was Moreira who turned the provider, sliding the ball across for Panichelli, who finished emphatically with a first-time finish. That is already his seventh of the season, and the Argentine already has seven in Ligue 1 McDonald's this season.

But PSG are Ligue 1 McDonald's and European champions for a reason, and they came back into the encounter. Goncalo Ramos netted from the spot after Mike Penders had brought down Doué to halve the deficit.

Luis Enrique's side pushed for an equaliser. Lee Kang-in went close, hitting the post, and Ramos went close with the rebound, whilst the Portugal international also headed over, but PSG would get the goal, and it would come courtesy of a Titi.

Senny Mayulu ran onto a ball from Lee, which split the Strasbourg defence open. His initial effort was well-saved by Penders, but with his header, on the rebound, he made no mistake.

Both sides pushed for a winner. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia curled one narrowly over and Panichelli thundered another header wide, but both sides had to settle for a solitary point in what was a thrilling encounter. For now, PSG remain top of Ligue 1 McDonald's, just one point ahead of second-placed Strasbourg.

