'Let’s not forget when we defeated Australia without Kohli': Syed Kirmani rallies behind Gill & Co. for England Tests

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) As India’s new-look Test squad is set for a five-match Test series in England under the new leadership of Shubman Gill, legendary Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, has advised Team India to have faith in themselves and take inspiration from the 1983 World Cup triumph and a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win against Australia in 2020-21.

"Let our 1983 triumph be the inspiration for them. The most important thing for the team is to have faith in themselves. It’s quite a competent team. Let’s not forget that when we defeated Australia in the 2020-21 series, it was a half-strength team without Kohli after the first Test," Kirmani told Telecom Asia Sport.

The five-match series will be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named in honour of two of the game's greatest legends - James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

With English conditions known for testing even the most seasoned of cricketers, Gill’s leadership debut will be one to look out for, especially in the absence of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who announced their Test retirements last month. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007.

"There’s no denying that both Virat and Rohit were role models. It’s impossible to replace them overnight, especially given how difficult it is to adjust to English conditions on a first tour. But we have a number of players with experience against England, including captain Gill and KL Rahul," he added.

The five-match Test series in England will also be India’s first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. India will face England in the first Test at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Friday.

