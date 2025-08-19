Leicestershire rope in Josh Davey and Jonny Tattersall on three-year deals

Leicestershire, Aug 19 (IANS) Leicestershire have announced the double signing of Scotland international Josh Davey and Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Tattersall, both on three-year deals.

Davey, who leaves Somerset after more than a decade of service, and Tattersall will officially link up with the club on November 1, once their current contracts expire.

The experienced pair of Davey, 35, and Tattersall, 30, are expected to bring valuable experience to a promising Leicestershire squad pushing for a long-awaited return to Division One, having last featured there in 2003.

Davey’s credentials underline his pedigree: a seasoned international seamer with 62 Scotland caps and appearances at two T20 World Cups, he has collected 214 first-class wickets at 24.25, 128 at 25.90 in List A cricket and 116 at 21.77 in T20s. This summer, he also took on the role of an emergency opener for Somerset and is no stranger to Grace Road, having had a short loan stint with Leicestershire in 2023.

Reflecting on his move, Davey said, "I spoke to Fons (Alfonso Thomas) and Claude (Henderson), and it was clear they've got a collective vision for elevating the club to the next level. It's going to be a very exciting place to be over the next three years. I think it's starting to shape into a competitive team. There's a lot of talent in the squad and I hope to supplement that with the experience I've gained across all three formats over the last 15 years.

"I met a lot of the guys during my loan here in 2023, and I loved the environment. Since then, the likes of Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy and Josh Thomas have all been and they have only come back saying positive things, which obviously helped steer my decision. Hopefully I can help to establish Leicestershire in the first division and look to push for some silverware. I believe we can become a real force in all three competitions over the next few years."

Tattersall’s arrival, meanwhile, helps offset the loss of Harry Swindells, who was forced into retirement through injury last month. A Yorkshire product, Tattersall made 155 appearances after debuting in 2013. His standout campaign came in 2024, when he captained the county’s promotion back to Division One, scoring heavily with an average of 40.18 and recording 29 dismissals behind the stumps. One of two hundreds last season was particularly memorable, coming at Grace Road in September during an innings victory that helped Yorkshire secure their return to the top flight.

Speaking on his decision, Tattersall said, "Leicestershire is a club that has some great history behind it and has built a team that seems to be going places. I can see a real purpose and a focus within the group with what they're looking to achieve over the next few years, so it's incredibly exciting to be asked to play a part in that journey. Hopefully, I can bring experience of first division cricket and help guide a few younger lads in what that experience is like, as well as produce quality performances myself.

"I'll put in everything I've got to take my game to the next level and help Leicestershire win matches. Hopefully that will result in some more trophies."

Leicestershire’s director of cricket Claude Henderson welcomed the pair enthusiastically and said, "Josh is a high-calibre operator that will offer a lot to the team in both red-ball and white-ball cricket. We know his character well and have no doubt he will be a great fit for Leicestershire. As a senior player with extensive Division One experience, his voice and all-round abilities will be a great addition to our changing room.

"Jonny's character, leadership skills and all-round cricket abilities are hugely impressive. He will bring vast experience to our changing room and further depth to our batting department, which will make him a significant asset to our squad."

--IANS

ab