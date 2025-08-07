Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev meets Dilip Tirkey, lauds rise of Indian hockey talent

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Legendary cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev met with Hockey India president and former decorated Indian hockey player, Dilip Tirkey, today in New Delhi. During the interaction, Kapil Dev applauded the sport’s resurgence in India and praised the emergence of promising young talent across the country.

Speaking after the meeting, Kapil Dev said, “It was truly heartening to catch up with Dr. Dilip Tirkey and speak about the incredible strides Indian hockey has made in recent years. The speed, fitness, and skill level of today’s players are simply outstanding. It’s clear that the game has evolved tremendously, and what’s most exciting is the pool of young talent emerging from every corner of the country. The contributions of the Odisha Government to the development of hockey can’t go unnoticed. Indian hockey is in great hands and heading in the right direction.”

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed his appreciation for the support from one of India’s most respected sporting icons and stated, “Meeting legendary Kapil Dev, who is also President of PGTI, is always special—he is a true icon of Indian sport. His encouraging words about hockey’s resurgence and the rise of new talent mean a lot to our entire hockey fraternity. It’s inspiring to see legends from other sports acknowledge and support our journey. We are committed to building on this momentum and taking Indian hockey to even greater heights.”

Hockey India will be organising the Men's Asia Cup tournament later this month in Rajgir, Bihar, with a qualifying spot in the next year's World Cup in the offing.

Kapil Dev, who started playing golf after retiring from cricket, is currently President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the body that conducts all the competitions for professional players in the country and is also associated with top international tours around the world.

--IANS

