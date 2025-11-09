‘Legacy that must be carried forward, ready for it’: Mithun Manhas on BCCI presidency

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) BCCI president Mithun Manhas stated that his role carries ‘great responsibility’ and described it as a legacy that ‘must be carried forward’. Manhas was elected as the board’s chair at the Annual General Meeting held at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on September 28.

The BCCI president's post fell vacant after Roger Binny stepped down in August 2025, and Rajeev Shukla served as the board’s interim president. With his election, Manhas became only the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to assume the presidency role.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on Sunday, Manhas acknowledged that the role assigned to him is a big responsibility, saying, “The role of BCCI President comes with a great responsibility - it is a legacy that must be carried forward. We are ready for it; our team is capable, and we will strive to continue the good work so that not only the women’s team but also the men’s team reaches even greater heights and Indian cricket continues to rise.”

Regarding Team India’s recent historic Women’s World Cup victory, Manhas attributed much of the credit to Jay Shah, the former board secretary and current ICC chairperson. He praised Shah for elevating Indian women’s cricket and said that his efforts are a key reason the team has achieved remarkable success internationally.

“Our women's team that won the 2025 World Cup, the preparations for this began almost two decades ago, around 2006 or 2007, when the BCCI took charge. A lot of work has been done since. A major role in this progress has been played by the then General Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah, whose contribution has been significant in bringing the women’s team to this level. He ensured that women cricketers receive equal pay, the same as the men’s team,” he said.

“After that, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) was introduced, and a couple of years ago, even the Under-15 women’s tournament was launched. The kind of work and initiatives he has undertaken — even while handling responsibilities at the ICC — such as increasing salaries and prize money, are truly praiseworthy. He deserves a lot of credit for that,” he added.

Manhas credited the recent success of the Indian women’s cricket team not only to the current players but also to former players whose years of hard work laid the foundation for today’s achievement. Calling them the “true heroes,” he said the victory has boosted women’s cricket nationwide and inspired greater participation at the grassroots level.

