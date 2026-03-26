Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar to rejoin Surrey for final eight County Championship games

London, March 26 (IANS) India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will return to Surrey for their final eight matches in the upcoming County Championship season, the club said on Thursday. Chahar, 26, made a stunning debut for Surrey last year, claiming 10 wickets in a victory over Hampshire, including second-innings figures of 8/51.

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They are also the best figures by a debutant bowler in the club’s history, breaking William Mudie’s 166-year-old record of figures of 7/61 in 1859. Chahar has represented India seven times in white-ball cricket and will be available from June 7 when Surrey face Hampshire at The Oval, after his commitments with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 are over.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Surrey this season. I really enjoyed my short spell in 2025 and jumped at the opportunity to come back this season when I spoke to Alec Stewart. Surrey is a successful club, and I want to help the team achieve its goals in 2026,” said Chahar in a statement.

Chahar has taken 101 wickets in 27 first-class matches and was part of the Mumbai Indians’ IPL-winning squads in 2019 and 2020. He previously played for Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL before being acquired by CSK at last year’s auction in Abu Dhabi.

Surrey’s director of cricket, Alec Stewart, said, “Rahul came in last year and did an excellent job at Hampshire, showing his qualities. We’re looking forward to welcoming him back to the group and seeing how he can contribute to winning games of cricket for Surrey.”

Surrey won the County Championship Division One title from 2022 to 2024, and finished as runners-up last season behind champions Nottinghamshire. They will open their 2026 campaign against Warwickshire in Birmingham on April 3.

--IANS

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