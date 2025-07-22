Leeds United sign midfielder Anton Stach from Hoffenheim on four-year deal

Leeds, July 22 (IANS) Leeds United have confirmed a sixth summer arrival for Daniel Farke’s side, announcing German international Anton Stach. The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road and has joined the team for a reported fee of 17 million pounds from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Stach brings experience and further quality to the midfield areas after playing in the Bundesliga for the last five years. His time at the top-level in Germany was spent with Mainz 05 and TSG Hoffenheim and he previously won promotion from 2. Bundesliga with Greuther Furth.

Giving his first thoughts after signing, Stach told of his desire to play in the Premier League. "First of all, I am feeling really good. I am excited to join such a good team, such a good Premier League team, and I am looking forward to the next season. My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player. I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and it would be good for the Premier League. Now we will see, I will try my best!

"The biggest target is to stay in the league and personally just develop, adapt to the league, to the speed of course and then get many good experiences hopefully," said Stach to Leeds United's media team.

Leeds' latest addition has made over 250 career appearances in all competitions and brings further versatility to the team, having operated in both midfield and defence when required.

With two senior caps for his nation Germany to his name, Stach’s international experience previously saw him play alongside fellow summer arrival Lukas Nmecha in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final in 2021, winning 1-0 against Portugal to lift the trophy.

A commanding presence in both boxes and in the centre of the pitch, he brings a goal-threat having netted 26 times in his career so far. Last season, Stach played six matches in the 2024/25 Europa League campaign for Hoffenheim and he scored against eventual champions Tottenham Hotspur, furthering his abilities at the highest levels of the game.

--IANS

aaa/bc