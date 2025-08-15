Leeds United sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as free agent

Leeds, Aug 15 (IANS) Leeds United have announced the signing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin who joins the newly promoted side after departing fellow Premier League side Everton earlier this summer, upon the expiration of his contract.

The England international has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, committing his future at Elland Road until 2028.

The attacker arrives with vast experience at the top-level, having scored 57 goals in 239 Premier League appearances, regularly leading the forward line in the most competitive league in the world.

"We are all pretty happy and delighted that he will wear a Leeds shirt from now on. He is obviously a proven player at Premier League level. As a newly-promoted side, we want to sign players that have already delivered at the top level but are still at a good age and on the way up in their career. These boxes are all ticked by him.

"The key for him right now is to not be over-motivated. We will build his fitness step-by-step so that he is able to find confidence in his body again, but he has shown what he can do and he can be outstanding for us,” said head coach Daniel Farke in a press conference.

Leeds’ latest summer arrival has also featured in European competition at club level, at the forefront of Everton’s 2016/17 Europa League campaign, making nine appearances.

Calvert-Lewin now returns to familiar surroundings in Yorkshire, after his footballing career began with hometown club Sheffield United. He enjoyed productive loan spells away from Bramall Lane before many sides came calling for his signature, resulting in a move to Merseyside.

He made his top-flight debut in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park in 2016 and grabbed a first Premier League goal later that term during a 4-0 demolition of Hull City.

The 28-year-old’s most productive season was seen in the 2020/21 campaign as he combined for 26 goal involvements, leading to international recognition with the Three Lions.

After impressing for the national side by finding the net in his first few caps, Calvert-Lewin was then called up by Sir Gareth Southgate for the memorable run to the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

In the younger age groups with England, Calvert-Lewin played a major role in the Under-20s World Cup win in 2017 and scored the winning goal in the final of the competition.

Last season, Calvert-Lewin featured 26 times in the Premier League, helping the Toffees to a mid-table finish.

