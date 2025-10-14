Lanka Premier League: Indian entrepreneurs acquire Colombo Kaps ahead of season 6

Colombo, Oct 14 (IANS) The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has welcomed Indian sports consortium Witness Sports Alliance LLC, led by Indian entrepreneurs Saranyan Palaniswamy and K.C. Shyam Kangayan, into its fold ahead of Season 6. The consortium has acquired the franchise based in the rich, vibrant and iconic Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, unveiling a refreshed identity as the Colombo Kaps.

“The acquisition comes ahead of the biggest season of the LPL yet, with the league continuing to attract international investment and interest, highlighting its growing stature as one of Asia’s most dynamic league-based T20 tournaments. The entry of Witness Sports Alliance marks another step forward in the LPL’s vision to strengthen cross-border collaboration and elevate the quality of cricket in the region, following the recent announcement that Indian players will be participating in the league for the first time,” the franchise said in a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome Witness Sports Alliance LLC to the Lanka Premier League family,” said Samantha Dodanwela, Director of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). “Their entry reaffirms the LPL’s position as a competitive and commercially attractive league that continues to bring together global investors and top cricketing talent. With the Colombo Kaps, we look forward to a new chapter of growth and innovation for the league.”

Led by sports entrepreneurs Saranyan Palaniswamy and K.C. Shyam Kangayan, Witness Sports Alliance brings extensive franchise cricket experience from its ventures in India, now expanding into Sri Lanka. Palaniswamy, a seasoned business leader and sports investor, and Kangayan, a cricket executive and former CEO & Executive Director of the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), have both played pivotal roles in developing professional cricket ecosystems across the subcontinent. Together, they also co-own the Ruby White Town Legends in the Pondicherry Premier League (PPL).

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Sri Lankan cricket,” said Saranyan Palaniswamy and K.C. Shyam Kangayan, Directors of Witness Sports Alliance LLC. “The Lanka Premier League has emerged as a vibrant platform that connects regional cricketing talent with global audiences. Through the Colombo Kaps, our goal is to contribute to the league’s long-term success by building a competitive, fan-focused, and professionally managed franchise.”

The Colombo Kaps will unveil their new identity, team jersey, and key signings in the coming weeks, as preparations intensify for what promises to be the LPL’s most exciting season yet.

--IANS

ab/