Lakshya Cup 2025 to feature India’s top Air Rifle shooters in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) India’s top 20 shooters in 10m Air Rifle will compete for the honours in the 16th Lakshya Cup at the Lakshya Shooting Club, Karnala Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai, hoping to continue their buildup for the trials for the teams for this year's mega event -- the Asian Games in Japan.

Lakshya Cup, the Invitation-only tournament, is scheduled to be played from February 21 to 22 and will bring together leading junior and senior athletes in a professionally run competition aligned with international standards, offering equal podium opportunities for men and women, as well as prize money and equipment awards for top finishers.

The top-contenders like Kiran Jadhav (reigning National Champion and World Championship medalist), Sonam Maskar (ISSF World Cup medalist), Parth Mane (reigning National Games Champion and Junior World Champion), Rajshree Sancheti (international shooter and former National Champion), and Ojasvi Thakur (Asian Championships Youth gold medalist) will compete, where the Senior Champion will receive ₹1.5 lakh and the rotating Silver Trophy, currently held by Kiran Jadhav of the Navy.

The Junior Champion will receive ₹75,000, with additional cash prizes for other podium finishers. Athletes will also be eligible to win shooting equipment and accessories.

Founded in 2006, Lakshya Shooting Club introduced the Lakshya Cup in 2009 as an intra-club event. The tournament was conceptualised by Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and Dronacharya Awardee Suma Shirur, Founder and High-Performance Director of Lakshya Shooting Club. Since 2016, it has developed into one of India’s most respected invitation-only rifle competitions, designed to provide structured exposure and competitive pressure for emerging and elite shooters.

Speaking ahead of the 16th edition, Suma Shirur, Founder and High-Performance Director of Lakshya Shooting Club, said, “The Lakshya Cup was created to prepare Indian rifle shooters for the demands of international sport. High performance is built through structure, discipline, and exposure to competitive pressure. This platform challenges athletes to perform with composure and consistency at the highest level.”

Finals will be held on February 22, with the Junior 10m Air Rifle Final at 2:00 PM followed by the Senior 10m Air Rifle Final at 3:30 PM. The Prize Distribution Ceremony will commence at 5:30 PM.

A defining feature of the Lakshya Cup since 2009 has been gender parity. Women and men in the senior category, and girls and boys in the junior category, compete together for the same podium positions, reflecting the belief that shooting performance is determined by skill, focus, and temperament, and aligning with the sport’s global direction, including Olympic mixed team events.

The 16th RR Lakshya Cup 2025 acknowledges the support of the Maharashtra Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association of India, along with partners: Capapie Sports (Equipment Partner), Tiro Sports (Accessories Partner), Karnala Sports Academy (Venue Partner), Munoth Group (Realty Partner), Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd. (Logistics Partner), and Texon Corporation (Technology Partner).

