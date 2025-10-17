Labuschagne replaces Green in Australia’s squad for India ODIs

Perth, Oct 17 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India due to side soreness, with Marnus Labuschagne named as his replacement. The injury has been assessed as low grade and Cricket Australia (CA) has opted for a precautionary approach given Green’s significance to their Ashes plans.

Green will miss the three ODIs scheduled for October 19, 23 and 25, but is expected to return for Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield fixture starting October 28. The all-rounder made his bowling comeback in last week’s Shield match - his first since undergoing back surgery last year - where he picked up a wicket in a four-over spell. CA confirmed that his current setback is unrelated to the operation he had last October.

"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes," CA said in a statement this morning.

Labuschagne returns to the ODI setup in the midst of a rich form, as two of his four centuries for his domestic side, Queensland, have come in the 50-over format. The top-order batter was initially overlooked for selection after he returned scores of 1 and 1 in the home ODIs against South Africa in August.

This marks Australia’s third enforced change ahead of the series opener against India - Josh Philippe stepped in for Josh Inglis, who remains sidelined with a calf strain, while Matthew Kuhnemann replaced Adam Zampa, who is unavailable for the series opener due to family commitments.

From the second fixture onwards, Australia will have Zampa, Inglis and Alex Carey ready to feature.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

--IANS

ab/