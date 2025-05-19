La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 37

Madrid, May 20 (IANS) The penultimate weekend of games in La Liga left the relegation question and who will claim the last two places in Europe for next season unanswered.

With Barcelona claiming the title and Real Madrid assured a close second place finish, it is things at the lower end of the table that are keeping things interesting in the final weeks.

Here are four things we learned this weekend in Spain:

1. Athletic Club Bilbao makes a case for defense

Alex Berenguer's brilliant goal 20 minutes from time gave Athletic Club Bilbao a 1-0 win away to Valencia to ensure the Basque side finishes fourth in the La Liga table (behind Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid) and claims a place in next season's Spanish Supercup, reports Xinhua.

It has been an intense season for the Europa League semifinalists, with barely a rest all campaign leading to injuries for key players in recent matches.

However, a defense marshalled by Dani Vivian and Unai Simon in goal has remained rock solid, with Sunday the fifth consecutive match Athletic has kept a clean sheet.

Athletic has lost just five games all season (fewer than anyone in La Liga) and with just 26 goals against, has the best defensive record in Europe.

And if your rivals don't score, that makes things much easier in attack.

2. Villarreal also takes Champions League prize

Villarreal's 3-2 win away to Barcelona is maybe not as surprising as it first appears, given that Barca won the La Liga title on Thursday and celebrated long into Friday night.

However, it is still an excellent result for Marcelino Garcia Toral's exciting side and assures a place in next season's Champions League after five consecutive league wins.

Villarreal has certainly benefitted this season from an early exit in the Copa del Rey and not playing in Europe, which has meant the team has focused on just one game every weekend, but with Ayoze Perez (19 goals), Thierno Barry (11 goals) and Alex Baena (six goals) it has arguably the fastest attack in La Liga, able backed up by experienced players such as Raul Albiol, Dani Parejo and Juan Foyth in defense and midfield.

3. Race for Europe goes to final day

Celta Vigo looked to have everything in its favor this weekend with a home win against Rayo Vallecano set to ensure seventh place and a spot in the Europa League, however, Rayo was able to ambush them in the Balaidos Stadium to move a point behind in the standings.

Osasuna's 2-0 win at home to Espanyol keeps the side from Pamplona in the hunt, with striker Ante Budimir scoring his 21st goal of the season.

Celta will still finish seventh with a win away to Getafe, while Rayo has to beat Mallorca, whose European hopes were ended by Getafe, and Osasuna makes a short trip to face an Alaves side that is now safe from relegation.

With a place in the Conference League also up for grabs, it will give some emotion to the last day of the season.

4. Kike Garcia. Old warhorse, unsung hero

Veteran striker Kike Garcia kept his calm to stroke home the sixth minute penalty that saw Alaves to a 1-0 win away to Valladolid that assures the team from Vitoria will spend another season in La Liga.

The 35-year-old Kike has had his best season in goal scoring terms with 13 goals, but his contribution is much more than just that, offering a target up front and a constant battle with rival defenders.

Some fans of bigger clubs may not even know who Kike is, but 10 seasons in the elite make him one of La Liga's unsung heroes.

--IANS

bsk/