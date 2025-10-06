Kwena Maphaka to undergo scans for hamstring concern

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka, who was selected for the second-string squad to face Namibia in a T20I on October 11 and in the white-ball squads for the upcoming Pakistan tour, is currently being evaluated for an injury picked up during a domestic match.

The 19-year-old is being monitored for a hamstring concern after picking up discomfort during a domestic four-day match for the Lions against Western Province at Newlands last week, ESPNcricinfo reported. He bowled 5.5 overs in the first innings before leaving the field, but a scan showed no major damage. Maphaka returned in the second innings to take the new ball and impressed with figures of 3 for 26 in 10 overs, helping the Lions seal victory by an innings and 134 runs.

As a precaution, Maphaka will now undergo an MRI scan to confirm his fitness ahead of a packed schedule. He is expected to be involved in South Africa’s international calendar over the next two-and-a-half months, including tours of Pakistan and India. However, there is ongoing discussion about giving him more exposure in domestic cricket, especially the four-day format. So far, he has played just six first-class matches, including two Tests, along with three ODIs and 13 T20Is. He has also been signed by Durban's Super Giants for the SA20 Season 4.

South Africa’s T20I against Namibia in Windhoek will inaugurate a new stadium on Saturday. The match precedes South Africa’s World Test Championship opener in Pakistan, ruling out several regulars, including captain Aiden Markram. Donovan Ferreira will captain the side, with Quinton de Kock making his international return. De Kock reversed his ODI retirement and made himself available for international cricket last month.

