KSCA to name pavilion at Hubballi stadium after Sunil Joshi on opening day of Ranji Trophy final

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) said on Saturday that it will name the Pavilion Block at its Rajnagar ground in Hubballi after former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket teams in the state and national set-ups.

Read More

The naming ceremony, to be held at 12 noon, will coincide with day one of the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir. “This decision has been taken as a mark of deep respect and appreciation for Sunil Joshi’s remarkable cricketing journey and his enduring association with cricket in North Karnataka.

“Hailing from Gadag district, Sunil Joshi played a significant part of his formative cricket in Hubballi, and the naming of the Pavilion Block in his honour stands as a fitting and lasting tribute to one of Karnataka’s most distinguished cricketing ambassadors.

“The Naming of the Pavilion Block in his name will serve not only as a tribute to his achievements but also as a source of inspiration for aspiring young cricketers who will step onto the field at Hubballi in the years to come,” said the KSCA in its statement.

The naming event will be attended by KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, and Santosh Lad, district in-charge minister, Hubballi-Dharwad.

Joshi represented India in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1996 to 2001, apart from being a mainstay in the Karnataka set-up. He was also the chief selector for two years, including during India’s 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2020/21, and in all, served as a member of the selection committee from March 2020 to early 2023.

He also coached Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh teams in domestic cricket, apart from being the spin bowling coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL. Joshi is currently the spin bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and was the bowling coach when India won the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Harare earlier this month.

--IANS

nr/bsk/