KSCA receives government nod to host IPL 2026 games at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will return to their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28, as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received official permission from the Government of Karnataka to host the matches.

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KSCA made the official announcement of permission on Monday after the meeting between KSCA officials, the state home minister, and the expert committee that inspected and reviewed the safety measures at the venue on March 13.

"We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," the KSCA stated in a media release.

"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon'ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the release added.

After the clearance RCB will play five matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, while two of their home games will be held in Raipur as announced before by the franchise.

Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted any games for RCB following the horrific stampede that took place near the stadium; the lives of eleven people were lost and more than 50 people were injured because of mismanagement as the franchise celebrated its maiden IPL title last year.

According to the IPL 2026 first 20 matches schedule released by the BCCI, after clashing with SRH in the opener, the 2025 Champions will also face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next home match on April 5.

--IANS

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