Kompany under pressure as Bayern eyes European breakthrough

The German champion has exited the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals four times in the past five years, with a semifinal loss to Real Madrid in 2024 also falling short of expectations. Attention now turns to the Champions League draw on August 28, following a difficult transfer window.

Bayern missed out on key transfer targets such as Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade, while losing long-serving players Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel. Injuries to Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito further complicate the picture, as per Xinhua.

Leading players Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and captain Joshua Kimmich have all spoken of the need for reinforcements. "I rarely played in such a small squad," Kane said.

Meanwhile, rivals including Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool have strengthened their squads. Within Germany, debate continues over Bayern's approach to youth development, with record international Lothar Matthaus calling for more playing time for prospects such as Lennart Karl, Paul Wanner, Jonah Kusi-Asare and Wisdom Mike.

Coach Vincent Kompany, despite guiding Bayern to a recent German Supercup win over Stuttgart, faces criticism over the lack of squad depth. New signings Luis Diaz, Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof have not convinced observers that the team is ready to compete internationally.

"We are focused on the national campaign to make a strong start," Kane said.

Supervisory board member Uli Hoeness urged patience, stressing the return of injured players and the possibility of loan signings. He ruled out a spending spree, saying the club is preparing for a generational shift in 2026.

As Kompany enters his second season, he must balance winning trophies with developing young players. Bayern attributed last season's early exits from the German Cup and the Champions League to injuries, but the pressure on the coach is increasing. This season, domestic dominance alone may not be enough.

