KL's unbeaten 176 guides India A to record chase in four-day match against Aus A

Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) KL Rahul marked his return to long-format cricket with an unbeaten 176, steering India A to a five-wicket win over Australia A in the second unofficial Test at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Rahul anchored the innings with his 210-ball knock decorated with 16 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 83.81 as India A overhauled the target to seal the two-match series 1-0 after the first game ended in a draw. It is the highest successful chase by an 'A' side in history.

Resuming on 169 for 2 in the chase of 412, with 243 runs required for victory, Australia A broke through early on the day, ending nightwatch Manav Suthar, that brought Rahul and Sudharsan back together at the crease after the former had retired hurt on the previous day after sharing a 65-run stand on Day 3.

The duo looked at ease and Sudharsan soon brought up his half-century. He began to unleash a few shots as he began to catch up with Rahul, who reached the three-figure mark after lunch as the Australian attack continued to look toothless. Later, it was Sudharsan's turn to reach the century, but he fell immediately after off offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Jurel then walked in and eased the pressure off Rahul with his 56 off 66 balls, laced with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 84.85, keeping India A ahead of the chase.

After a 115-run stand with Rahul in less than 19 overs, Jurel fell to Rocchiccioli. But Rahul remained resolute while Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with three boundaries as India A wrapped up a dominant chase with eight balls to spare.

Australia A 420 & 185 (Nathan McSweeny 85, Josh Philippe 50; Gurnoor Brar 3/42, Manav Suthar 3/50) lost to India A 194 & 413/5 (Sai Sudharsan 100, KL Rahul 176; Todd Murphy 3/114, Corey Rocchiccioli 2/84) by five wickets

--IANS

hs/