KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials

Gurugram, June 11 (IANS) Building on the momentum of its recently concluded training programme for coaches, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), under the aegis of the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF), is conducting an international training course for Technical Officials from Thursday (June 12).

This intensive refresher programme will continue till Sunday (June 15) at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tercentenary (SGT) University, Budhera, Gurugram.

More than 100 technical officials from over 30 states and Union Territories in India and 15 international participants, including Australia, Nepal, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, have registered for this intensive course, the KKFI informed in a release on Wednesday.

In a significant first, KKFI has also extended online access to international federations, enabling global participation and knowledge sharing regardless of geographical boundaries.

The training programme features expert-led lectures and structured presentations on a wide array of topics critical to modern officiating, including rules & regulations of IKKF, terminology of Kho Kho, signals in Kho Kho, and the mechanism of officiating.

The programme also discussed the duties and functioning of the Referee Board during competitions, how to fill scoresheets, and personality development for Technical Officials, the release informed.

Structured to address both technical precision and holistic development, the course ensures that officials are equipped with the skills, confidence, and global perspective required to manage high-stakes competitions professionally.

Speaking about the initiative, Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India, said, "We are implementing best practices in Kho Kho to enhance the overall standard of the sport. This refresher course is designed to equip technical officials with the latest knowledge and updated skillsets, ensuring alignment with contemporary developments and professional standards.”

The course for technical officials follows the successful completion of the Advanced Level III-A Training course for coaches, held from June 2 to June 11, which saw active participation from nearly 20 international coaches and over 100 Indian counterparts.

In recent years, Kho Kho has transformed from a traditional Indian game into a dynamic, professionally organised sport. Through initiatives like this, KKFI reinforces its commitment to positioning India as the global hub for Kho Kho while promoting international collaboration and knowledge sharing.

--IANS

bsk/