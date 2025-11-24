KIUG 2025: ‘You are the hope of 1.4 billion Indians’, Sports Minister Dr Mandaviya tells athletes at opening ceremony

Jaipur, Nov 24 (IANS) The Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 got off to a colourful start at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday evening, with Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya telling the athletes that they are the hope of 1.4 billion Indians and the sporting heroes of the future.

This is the fifth edition of KIUG, held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, the state sports council, the Association of Indian Universities, and with technical support from the national sports federations. Poornima University is the host university.

The Games, to be held from November 24 to December 5, are being held in seven cities across Rajasthan and will see a whopping 4448 athletes from 222 Universities compete in 23 medal sports. Kho-kho will be a demonstration event and as per the Union Sports Ministry’s plans to promote indigenous sports. Two hundred and ninety-six gold medals will be up for grabs in the event.

The opening ceremony at the SMS stadium saw a riot of colours. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma and declared KIUG 2025 open in the presence of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, senior ministers, administrators, SAI officials and fans.

“As I stand here, what I see is not just a crowd of athletes — I see the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians. You will be the sporting heroes of tomorrow. You are the ones who will carry the nation’s tricolour to podiums across the world. With this hope, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the athletes participating in this event, to the organisers, to the ministers of the Rajasthan government, and to all colleagues associated with sports administration,” said Dr Mandaviya.

In the last edition of the Khelo India University Games held across North-east India, Chandigarh University topped with 66 medals (28 gold). Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, finished No. 2 and 3. Eight Games records were created, all in athletics.

“In every major sporting nation in the world, universities are the talent nurseries — and this change has also begun in India. These Khelo India University Games will move further in the direction of strengthening those possibilities. Lovely Professional University sent 11 athletes to Tokyo 2020 and 24 to the Paris Olympics 2024. Just imagine: when 21% of the entire Indian contingent comes from a single university, then if every university in the country uses its full potential, imagine what we can achieve,” said Dr Mandaviya.

Dr Mandaviya added some more statistics: “From DAV College, Jalandhar, 27 Olympians have emerged; from Delhi University, nice players reached the Paris Olympics. What greater proof can there be that when universities produce Olympians, our path to becoming a global sporting superpower by 2047 becomes clear.”

“Friends, at this moment, 4.5 crore (45 million) young people are studying in different universities across the country. For me, this is not just data — it is the greatest strength of New India, its greatest confidence, and its greatest competitive edge. If we tap into this potential correctly, it can make us a global sporting power. Our universities are no longer just centres of learning; they are now the strongest engines of the country’s sporting revolution,” said Dr Mandaviya.

Dr Mandaviya added: “I agree that we are the land of Takshashila and Nalanda Universities — but we are also the country of legends like Major Dhyan Chand, Milkha Singh, and Neeraj Chopra. Along with our academic excellence, we must now become a nation that celebrates our sporting excellence as well.

The opening ceremony was marked by pomp and grandeur. Two international sportspersons – boxer Arundhati Chaudhary and compound archer Rajesh Chauhan – handed the Viksit Rajasthan smart torch to CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Dr Mandaviya. The torch is solar-powered and has a built-in camera, and it travelled the length and breadth of Rajasthan before culminating its journey at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this evening.

Welcoming KIUG 2025 participants, Rajasthan CM Sharma said, “We are seeing the vision of PM Modi unfurl in front of our eyes. PM Modi saw the talent in our youth, and Khelo India is that platform for athletes to demonstrate their talent. Khelo India is an equal opportunity platform, and everyone can play and show their talent. Dreams keep the fire burning, and you have come here to challenge the odds and learn from wins and losses.”

Meanwhile, sports action in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 started with individual ranking rounds in Recurve Women and Compound Men archery and the pre-quarterfinals in badminton.

In the women’s Recurve category, Srishti Jaiwal of Panjab University topped the standings with 330 points while Olympian Bhajan Kaur, representing Guru Kashi University, finished fourth with a total of 326 points.

Guru Kashi University’s Rishabh Yadav topped the qualification round in the Compound Men event with a total of 358 points, while Mihir Nitin Apar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was second with a total of 355 points.

In the badminton event being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium complex, University of Mumbai registered a thumping 3-0 win over Manipur University while SRM University blanked Chaudhary Charan Singh University 3-0 in the men’s team championships pre-quarterfinals.

