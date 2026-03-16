Kishan R., Preemal J. crowned champions in national tenpin bowling c'ships

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Former national champion Kishan R. of Karnataka clinched his second national title in the men’s division at the ARC 34th National Tenpin Bowling Championships, which concluded at Amoeba, Church Street, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Read More

In the women’s division, Preemal J. of Karnataka captured her maiden national title, ending a 15-year wait for Karnataka in this division.

In the Championship Match played based on cumulative pinfall of two games, top-seeded Kishan produced a composed performance to gain a lead of 17 pins in Game 1 (208–191). He extended his lead in the 2nd game, scoring a high game of 244 to Akaash’s 238, sealing the Title with an overall margin of 23 pins (452–429).

Earlier in the day, in Match 1 of the men’s division stepladder round, third seed Akaash Ashok Kumar (358) defeated fourth seed Shanmugananda (308) by 50 pins. Akaash then continued his strong form in the next match, scoring 476 to overcome 2nd seed Dhruv Sarda (374) by 102 pins and advance to the final.

In the Championship Match, fourth-seeded Preemal J. took an early lead of 20 pins in the first game with 188 against top-seeded Sabina Athica (Tamil Nadu) (168). Despite a close second game, Preemal maintained her composure to secure victory, claiming her maiden National Title by a margin of 24 pins (332–308).

Earlier in the day, in the first match of the women’s division stepladder round, fourth seed Preemal (357) defeated third seed Shabeena Kasmani (Maharashtra) (338) by 19 pins. She then edged past 2nd seed Anukriti Bishnoi (Haryana) with a score of 422 to 409, winning by 13 pins to reach the final.

Special prizes:

Most Promising Player: Anirudhan Sanjeevi (TN) and Suchita S. Kumar (KER)

The largest number of scores above 225 in the Men’s division: Kishan R. (KAR) (11)

The largest number of scores above 200 in the Women’s division: Sabeena Athica (TN) (4)

Highest block of 6 games in Men’s division: Kishan R (KAR) (1369 pins)

Highest block of 6 games in Women’s division: Sabeena Athica (TN) (1122 pins).

--IANS

bsk/