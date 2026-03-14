'Khel Mahakumbh' inspires youth to move forward, promote strong sports culture: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said on Saturday that the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh has provided thousands of athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and receive better training facilities, adding that the initiative marks the beginning of a larger effort to strengthen the national capital's sports ecosystem.

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Speaking to IANS, Minister Sood said that around 22,000–23,000 athletes participated in various sporting disciplines during the month-long competition.

“The Khel Mahakumbh has provided more than 22,000 to 23,000 athletes the opportunity to participate in various sports for a month. This is all in preparation for the upcoming Olympics. Delhi’s tally in the National Games has also increased, and our role is to give our athletes opportunities and proper training," the Minister added.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to create a strong support system for athletes by ensuring access to good coaching, proper nutrition, and quality training facilities.

"The process has begun with the Khel Mahakumbh, providing opportunities to people. When athletes get access to good coaches, proper refreshment, and quality training, only then can we expect them to win medals. Through the Khel Mahakumbh, we will continue to provide such opportunities, and in the coming years we will work to ensure that Delhi's athletes win more medals," the Minister added.

Minister Sood also took to his official X account that the volleyball final of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh 2026 highlighted the dedication and sportsmanship of young players.

"In the volleyball final of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh 2026, we witnessed the remarkable dedication, discipline, and sportsmanship of our young players. The players gave their best performance with full enthusiasm. Such events inspire Delhi's youth to move forward and promote a strong sports culture," he said.

Earlier in February 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the month-long "Khelo Delhi – Delhi Khel Mahakumbh" at Chhatrasal Stadium to promote a vibrant sports culture in the national capital.

The sporting festival was held across 16 stadiums and sports complexes in Delhi, with participation from more than 20,000 athletes.

Competitions were conducted in several disciplines, including athletics, football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and squash.

Participants included students from Delhi University colleges, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, sports clubs, academies and sports associations.

The Delhi government has said the initiative aims to identify emerging sporting talent and provide structured support to help athletes progress to national and international levels.

--IANS

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