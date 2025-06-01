Key for South Africa is to focus on executing plans in WTC final, says Maharaj

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj believes the key for his team in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia will be the focus on executing their plans in the one-off title clash, starting on June 11 at Lord’s.

“We know that it is a crucial, once-off Test match. We also know that we have a great record at Lord’s as a country, and the key for us is to focus on executing our plans. When I think of the character of this team, our never-say-die attitude stands out.”

“There are only three of us who have played over 50 Tests, but we never back down from a challenge. Regardless of the place or the opponent, we believe in each other, and that’s what really matters.”

“What Shuks and Temba have done deserves a lot of credit. They have encouraged us, and to see this team come together and get to where we are, it really is special,” said Maharaj in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on Sunday.

Maharaj is also on the cusp of achieving a rare landmark, becoming the first-ever South African spinner to achieve 200 Test wickets. As of now, he stands at 198 wickets in the longer format, a journey which began with his debut against Australia in 2012.

“I guess I have become someone to provide a shoulder to those who need it. I like to give advice where I can. I never really thought about it. For me, it has always been about doing my job for the team. The personal accolades don’t really matter, as long as the team is winning.”

“Hopefully, I can add 200 more before I am done! As long as I can keep getting in the team, I just want to keep improving, trusting my skill set and contributing for the country,” he added.

Maharaj played a big role in South Africa's journey to entering their first-ever WTC final, by picking 40 wickets from eight games in this cycle of the competition. He signed off by saying that having a two-month break will keep him fresh in aiming to help the Proteas win the ultimate prize in Test cricket.

“Having had the break, I am excited to get back together with the boys. Guys have been playing all over, in different competitions, but now we have some time to really get close and focus. I have been working hard on my bowling and conditioning, and I think we needed a mental break.”

“But you don’t need any motivation to play a final against Australia. We know what is in front of us, because Australia is a great team, who play a great brand of cricket, and they have been the dominant force for a long time and conquered all three formats,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/ab